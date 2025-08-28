KTR and Bandi Sanjay’s Rare Handshake Goes Viral

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay and BRS Working President KT Rama Rao shared a rare moment of camaraderie when their paths crossed in flood-hit Rajanna Sircilla district. Both leaders were in the region to assess the damage caused by the deluge.

In an unusual display of civility, the two shook hands and exchanged greetings before parting ways. Visuals of the encounter quickly went viral on social media, surprising many given their reputation as fiery leaders and fierce political adversaries.

Their history of sharp exchanges is well documented. Bandi Sanjay has often mocked KTR, once dubbing him “Twitter Thakur” for what he claimed was the BRS leader’s preference for social media activism over ground-level engagement. KTR, in turn, has not held back either, branding BJP leaders as “Jumla masters” and dismissing Bandi as a “political joker.”

The rivalry deepened during Sanjay’s tenure as BJP Telangana chief, when the saffron party secured the Dubbaka bypoll in 2020 and made significant inroads by winning 48 seats in the GHMC elections. KTR countered that the BJP was “importing hatred from Delhi” to disturb Telangana’s political atmosphere.