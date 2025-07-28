Kondapur Rave Party Busted: 9 Arrested, 2 Kg Marijuana Seized in Hyderabad

Hyderabad police have cracked down on a rave party held at a service apartment in Kondapur, creating a major stir in the city. Acting on a tip-off, officials conducted a surprise raid and seized 2 kg of marijuana and other narcotic substances from the premises. A total of nine people were arrested during the operation.

In a major breakthrough, the police have now arrested the key accused, Appikatla Ashok Kumar. Drugs, marijuana, and condoms were recovered from his possession. Investigations revealed that Ashok Kumar had been targeting drug-addicted youth and luring them to these rave parties.

Authorities stated that Ashok Kumar was organizing rave parties every weekend, frequently bringing young men and women from Andhra Pradesh. During the raid, police also seized a Fortuner car (AP31SR001) with a fake MP (Member of Parliament) sticker, which was allegedly used to avoid paying toll fees at toll gates.

Excise officials are probing the source of the fake MP sticker. Ashok Kumar, who is also believed to be involved in the cockfighting business, has been remanded in custody for further investigation.

This incident has once again highlighted the growing menace of rave parties and drug abuse in the city, prompting authorities to intensify their crackdown on such illegal activities.