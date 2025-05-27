Kavach Center of Excellence Approved for Secunderabad with Rs 265 Crore Budget

The Central Government has approved the establishment of a new Kavach Center of Excellence in Telangana, marking a major step in enhancing railway safety and technology. The center will be set up in Secunderabad with an investment of Rs. 265 crore.

This new research facility will focus on developing world-class railway safety technology, 5G testing, skill development, and creating smart train systems. It will work in collaboration with IIT-Madras to innovate and improve safety mechanisms for Indian Railways. The center is expected to play a crucial role in making train travel safer and smarter across the country.

At the same time, modernization work is rapidly progressing at the Secunderabad Railway Station under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme. The total project cost is between Rs. 700–720 crore, and it is being implemented by the South Central Railway (SCR). So far, about 40–45% of the work has been completed, and the rest is continuing at a fast pace. The project is expected to be finished by October 2025.

Along with Secunderabad, many other railway stations in Telangana are also being developed under the Amrit Bharat scheme. The addition of the Kavach Center strengthens Telangana’s role in railway innovation and safety at the national level.