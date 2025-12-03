Kalvakuntla Kavitha Hits Out at Pawan Kalyan: Think Before You Speak

In a sharp counterattack on Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister and Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan, BRS MLC K. Kavitha accused the actor-politician of consistently opposing the spirit and aspirations of Telangana — from the time of the separate statehood movement to the present day.

Speaking at a public meeting, Kavitha said Pawan Kalyan must “think carefully before he speaks,” asserting that his recent remarks show a continued bias against Telangana and its people.

‘Telangana Never Cast an Evil Eye on Anyone’

Rejecting Pawan Kalyan’s insinuations against Telangana, Kavitha said the people of the state have always stood for harmony and mutual progress.

“People of Telangana have never cast an evil eye on anyone. We only wished Telangana could progress the way Konaseema did,” she said.

Kavitha reminded that it has been 12 years since Telangana became a separate state, and throughout this period, the people have shown goodwill toward Andhra Pradesh.

“We have always said Jai Telangana and Jai Andhra. We wanted Andhra to prosper just as we wanted Telangana to prosper. I even demanded special status for Andhra in Parliament,” she recalled.

‘Our Children Gave Their Lives, But No Hand Was Raised Against Anyone’

Targeting Pawan Kalyan directly, the BRS leader accused him of consistently standing against Telangana’s statehood aspirations.

“For a separate Telangana, our children gave their lives. But actor Pawan Kalyan has stood against Telangana from then till now,” she said.

Kavitha added that had Telangana harboured ill will towards its neighbouring state, the movement would have taken a completely different, violent trajectory.

“If Telangana had that mindset, the movement would have looked very different. Our children sacrificed their lives, but not one hand was raised against people from another state,” she said.

‘Telangana Is Not Jealous of Anyone’s Progress’

Kavitha further stressed that Telangana has never begrudged Andhra Pradesh or any neighbouring region for its growth.

“If neighbours do well, Telangana is not jealous. We’re not the kind who want to snatch from others. We want to grow, but we never wish harm on anyone,” she asserted.

Her remarks come amid escalating political tensions between Telangana leaders and Pawan Kalyan, who has recently been at the centre of criticism for comments perceived as insulting or dismissive towards Telangana.

Watch Kalvakuntla Kavitha's Speech