July 23: School and College Holiday in Telangana Likely Due To This Reason

Left student unions in Telangana have announced a bandh (strike) of schools and junior colleges on July 23 to protest against unresolved issues in the education system. They are demanding several key reforms, including the appointment of a dedicated Education Minister and strict control over private school fees.

Key Demands of the Left Student Unions:

Control of Private School Fees: The unions want a law to regulate the fees charged by private schools.

Appointment of Education Minister: They are asking the government to assign a full-time minister to handle the education department.

Filling Vacant Posts: They demand that all vacant teaching posts and positions of MEOs (Mandal Education Officers) and DEOs (District Education Officers) be filled immediately.

Mid-Day Meals in Junior Colleges: The unions want the mid-day meal scheme to be extended to junior colleges.

Release of Scholarships: They are asking the government to release all pending student scholarship funds.

Better Infrastructure: They want improved facilities and infrastructure in all government-run educational institutions.

Free Bus Passes: The unions are pushing for free bus passes for students.

Scrapping of NEP 2020: They want the Telangana Assembly to officially reject the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

Call for Support

The unions have appealed to students, parents, and teachers to support the bandh and join the movement to fix the problems in the education sector.

The bandh has been backed by major student organizations like the All India Students’ Federation (AISF) and the Students’ Federation of India (SFI). The unions said they will continue their protest until the government meets their demands.