HYDRAA Demolishes Illegal Structures near Peddamma Temple in Jubilee Hills

Tension gripped Hyderabad’s Jubilee Hills Road No.41 briefly as the Hyderabad Disaster Management and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA) carried out a demolition drive near the Peddamma Temple, removing illegal encroachments on prime government land.

Responding to complaints of encroachment, HYDRAA launched an operation to clear over 500 square yards of unauthorized constructions.

In an official statement shared on X (formerly Twitter), HYDRAA revealed that structures built on designated park land and an open drain were dismantled, resulting in the reclamation of two acres of land.

According to HYDRAA, a tenant residing in a rented property had illegally occupied adjacent government land without the owner's knowledge. The encroached space—meant for public and environmental use—was being misused to operate hostels and hotels, generating monthly rentals of up to ₹10 lakh.

The agency clarified that the demolition was carried out in accordance with court orders, and only after due legal process. Official notices had been issued to the tenant, who later appeared before the court. The court reprimanded the individual for unlawfully occupying government land and ruled that he had no legal claim over the encroached structures.