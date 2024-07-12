HYDRA to Manage 2,000 sq km Up to ORR, Says CM Revanth Reddy
CM Revanth Reddy Proposes Expanded Role for HYDRA in Hyderabad
HYDRA to Take Over Removal of Unauthorized Hoardings and Penalty Collection
New Zonal Division Guidelines to Align Police and Assembly Constituency Limits
CM Calls for Stringent Rules Against Encroachment of Public Lands
Improved Coordination Between Key Municipal Departments Proposed
HYDRA Development and Special Allocations on the Agenda Before Assembly Session
Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy suggested that HYDRA (Hyderabad Disaster Response and Assets Monitoring and Protection) should be entrusted with the responsibility of managing the area within the limits of 2,000 square km up to the ORR (Outer Ring Road).
Transfer the powers of removing unauthorized hoardings, flexies, and collecting penalties from the GHMC jurisdiction to HYDRA.
Ensure that police station limits and assembly constituency limits fall under the same zone in the zonal division.
Conduct a study to implement stringent rules to curb the encroachment of nalas, ponds, and government lands.
Ensure regular coordination between HMDA, Water Works, Disaster Management, and Municipal departments.
HYDRA should be developed into a strong system. Consider special allocations to HYDRA if necessary. Formulate complete modalities and guidelines before the start of the Assembly session.