HYDRA to Manage 2,000 sq km Up to ORR, Says CM Revanth Reddy

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy suggested that HYDRA (Hyderabad Disaster Response and Assets Monitoring and Protection) should be entrusted with the responsibility of managing the area within the limits of 2,000 square km up to the ORR (Outer Ring Road).

Transfer the powers of removing unauthorized hoardings, flexies, and collecting penalties from the GHMC jurisdiction to HYDRA.

Ensure that police station limits and assembly constituency limits fall under the same zone in the zonal division.

Conduct a study to implement stringent rules to curb the encroachment of nalas, ponds, and government lands.

Ensure regular coordination between HMDA, Water Works, Disaster Management, and Municipal departments.

HYDRA should be developed into a strong system. Consider special allocations to HYDRA if necessary. Formulate complete modalities and guidelines before the start of the Assembly session.