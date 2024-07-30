Hyderabad's Manam Chocolate in TIME's World's Greatest Places

TIME recently announced its annual list of the World’s Greatest Places, featuring 100 amazing destinations to visit. Hyderabad's Manam Chocolate, an award-winning Indian craft chocolate brand, was included as one of the exciting new spots to check out.

Chaitanya Muppala, whose family owns Hyderabad's well-known Almond House, founded Manam Chocolate. This brand takes Indian craft chocolate to the next level, working closely with farmers in Andhra Pradesh’s West Godavari district to showcase Indian-grown cacao globally. In under a year, Manam has won awards from the International Institute of Chocolate and Cacao Tasting and the U.K.’s Academy of Chocolate.

Inside Manam’s factory in Hyderabad’s Banjara Hills, visitors can find beautifully packaged chocolate bars in unique flavors like chai biscuit and pistachio fudge. The factory also offers a variety of treats like croissants, coconut macarons, and banana soft serve. The café, located in a glass-walled atrium, serves sweet and savoury items around a cacao tree, highlighting the importance of cacao in Manam’s story.

TIME’s list was compiled with nominations from its international network of correspondents and contributors, focusing on places that offer new and exciting experiences.

Chaitanya Muppala, Founder of Manam Chocolate, expressed his gratitude for the recognition, stating, "We launched Manam Chocolate to offer a craft chocolate experience from India for the world. Being on TIME's list of the World's Greatest Places 2024 is a huge honour for us. It is a commitment to continue building the best craft chocolate experience for the world, from India."