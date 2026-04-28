Hyderabad Woman Reports Indecent Act on ORR Track

A morning jog turned unsettling for a woman in Hyderabad after she reportedly witnessed a man behaving inappropriately in a public space, prompting a police inquiry and sparking concerns over safety.

The incident is said to have taken place during the early hours along the cycling track near the Outer Ring Road (ORR) in Cyberabad on Monday. According to available information, the woman was out for her routine run when she noticed a man engaging in an objectionable act despite the presence of other people in the area.

Disturbed by the situation, she raised an alert and later approached the police to report the matter. Authorities have registered a case and initiated efforts to trace the individual involved. Officials stated that steps are being taken to identify and apprehend the accused at the earliest.

A video related to the incident has been circulating on social media, in which the woman can be seen confronting the man. As per her account, he attempted to avoid being identified and quickly left the location when questioned.

The episode has once again brought attention to the issue of women’s safety in public spaces, particularly during early morning hours when many people step out for exercise. Residents and commuters have expressed concern, urging stricter monitoring and increased security in such areas.

Police have assured that the matter is being taken seriously and that appropriate action will follow once the suspect is identified.

I’ve lived in Hyderabad for nearly 40 years.

This is NOT the Hyderabad I know. I have never witnessed such a disturbing, shameful reality here.

Watching this video of a young woman runner has deeply shaken me.

The most heartbreaking part?

She had to justify what she was wearing.… pic.twitter.com/UvJPBp12Mt — Ravi Prakash Official (@raviprakash_rtv) April 27, 2026

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