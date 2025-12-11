Hyderabad Weekend Events Dec 12-14: Messi India Tour, Golconda Fest, Music & More

Hyderabad is gearing up for an exciting cultural weekend with major events spanning sports, music, theatre and art. Here is a curated guide to everything happening in the city from December 12 to 14.

Messi G.O.A.T India Tour 2025

Football fans are in for a rare treat as Lionel Messi arrives in India for a special 7-a-side celebrity match. Both teams feature a mix of international stars and seasoned professionals, promising a fast-paced and entertaining contest. The evening will also include a celebratory music show dedicated to the Argentinian maestro, adding to the festive atmosphere.

Date: December 13 (Saturday), 7 PM

Venue: Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium

Tickets: Starting from ₹2,250 on district.in

Hyderabad Theatre Festival

The city hosts the first edition of this theatre showcase, bringing some of India’s finest performers to one stage. Naseeruddin Shah, Ratna Pathak and Heeba Shah will present Ismat Apa Ke Naam, featuring three sharp and insightful stories from writer Ismat Chughtai. Autobiography, headlined by Lillete Dubey, Denzil Smith and Suchitra Pillai, offers a dramatic retelling of a celebrated author’s life. The festival also includes Anupam Kher’s acclaimed solo performance Kuch Bhi Ho Sakta Hai.

Dates: December 12–14 (Friday–Sunday), 8 PM onwards

Venue: Shilpakala Vedika, Hitech City

Tickets: From ₹1,000 on BookMyShow

Golconda Fort Festival

Set against the historic ramparts of Golconda Fort, this cultural celebration showcases Telangana’s traditional music and dance practices. Over 130 artists will take part, representing tribal and folk forms such as Gussadi, Kommu Koya, Oggu Katha, Burra Katha, Bonalu and Perini Shivathandavam. The evening culminates in the signature presentation, Drums of India, led by Ustad Fazal Qureshi. INTACH Hyderabad will also conduct guided heritage walks through the fort.

Date: December 12 (Friday), from 3 PM

Location: Golconda Fort

Entry: Free, with registration on BookMyShow

Massano Live

Electronic music lovers can catch UK-based DJ and producer Massano (Sam Rose) as he brings his immersive techno soundscape to Hyderabad. Known for atmospheric builds and deep rhythmic layers, his sets draw global audiences for their distinctive energy.

Date: December 14 (Sunday), 7 PM onwards

Venue: Quake Arena, CMC Enclave

Entry: ₹599 onwards on skillboxes.com

Celebrating Dashrath Patel – Art Exhibition

Srishti Art Gallery is hosting a rare exhibition dedicated to the multidisciplinary artist Dashrath Patel, whose works are seldom displayed publicly. The showcase features some of his earliest paintings, offering a glimpse into the creative journey of the NID pioneer and contemporary of Husain, Gaitonde and Tyeb Mehta.