Hyderabad Weather: Yellow Alert Issued as Temperatures Fall Across Telangana

Hyderabad, January 23, 2025: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) in Hyderabad has issued a yellow alert for several districts in Telangana, warning of a significant drop in temperatures over the coming days. Residents are advised to take precautions as colder conditions are expected, particularly during the nighttime and early mornings.

Temperature Dip Predicted

IMD forecasts temperatures in some districts could plummet to as low as 11°C. The dip in temperatures is expected to be most severe in northern and central Telangana. T. Balaji, known as the "Telangana Weatherman," shared his predictions on X (formerly Twitter), emphasizing the colder nights and mornings that are likely to persist in the coming days.

Hyderabad MMTS through dense fog. This is the first widespread dense fog for core Hyderabad City 🥶👍 pic.twitter.com/NbHKJX2gHL — Telangana Weatherman (@balaji25_t) January 23, 2025

Yellow Alert Issued for Multiple Districts

The following districts are on high alert, with colder conditions predicted:

Adilabad Komaram Bheem Mancherial Nirmal Peddapalli Karimnagar Jayashankar Mulugu Sangareddy Medak Siddipet Warangal Urban Warangal Rural Vikarabad Medchal-Malkajgiri Hyderabad Rangareddy Yadadri Bhuvanagiri Jangaon Mahabubabad Bhadradri Kothagudem Nalgonda Suryapet Khammam

Sangareddy Records Coldest Temperature

Sangareddy district recorded the lowest temperature in the state yesterday, with a chilling 9.3°C. Similar cold conditions are expected to sweep across various regions in the coming days.

Cold Wave in Hyderabad

In the state capital, Hyderabad, temperatures are expected to dip gradually, with misty or hazy mornings anticipated until Sunday. The weather is expected to affect all parts of the city, including Charminar, Khairathabad, Kukatpally, LB Nagar, Secunderabad, and Sri Lingampally.

Balaji further advised that the temperature drop would be most noticeable during the early hours, urging residents to take extra care during these hours. Special attention should be given to vulnerable groups, such as the elderly and children.

Precautionary Measures for Residents

The IMD has urged residents to stay warm and protect themselves from the harsh cold. Experts recommend wearing layered clothing, staying indoors during peak cold hours, and ensuring that children and elderly individuals are adequately covered.

With the cold wave expected to continue for several days, the IMD has emphasized the importance of staying updated on weather alerts and preparing for extended cold conditions.

Stay Safe and Warm: Follow Weather Updates

As temperatures continue to drop, Telangana residents should prioritize health and safety by following these precautions and keeping an eye on weather updates for further developments.

