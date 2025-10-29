Hyderabad Unsafe for Women? Solo Traveller’s Reddit Post Sparks Safety Debate

A 25-year-old woman’s Reddit post detailing her disturbing experience with private cab drivers at Hyderabad’s Rajiv Gandhi International Airport has sparked a wider conversation about passenger safety, accountability, and how solo women travellers continue to face harassment even in everyday journeys.

The woman, declaring that she is a Hyderabadi herself, recounted how she landed at the airport around 8 pm and was approached by private cab drivers trying to dissuade passengers from using official app-based taxis like Uber or Ola.

Stating that she always prefers to book rides through apps, she explained why she made an exception this time.

“One man said another passenger was going in my direction and offered to club us together for ₹900, instead of the ₹1,250 Uber fare,” she wrote. “He took me to a different car with another driver — and that’s when things started to feel wrong.”

Once the journey began, the driver received a call, turned back, and picked up yet another passenger who was promised a separate drop and charged ₹1,500 — far more than a regular cab fare. The Redditor soon realised she was part of a larger scam: passengers being shuffled, overcharged, and misled about routes.

When she decided to get off midway at Gachibowli and pay her share, the driver refused to open the boot, demanding the full amount and intimidating her. “He kept raising his voice and wouldn’t let me take my luggage,” she wrote. “It was only when nearby auto drivers intervened that I could get my bag back after paying ₹500.”

She called the police helpline for assistance but described the experience as disheartening.

“The automated message was in Telugu. Imagine being a tourist or someone from another state — it’s terrifying.”

She eventually took an auto home safely, but the incident left her shaken. “I’ve travelled alone in Delhi, Mumbai, and Bangalore — but I’ve never experienced anything like this in any other city,” she said. “It’s sad to say this as a Hyderabadi, but our city really needs to do better.”

The post quickly gained traction on Reddit, with dozens of Hyderabad residents — especially women — empathising and sharing similar experiences. Many expressed anger over how unauthorised cab agents operate freely at the airport despite visible police presence.

“This has been going on for years. You can report it and nothing changes,” wrote one user. “Even locals get tricked, so imagine what happens to visitors,” added another.

One user commented, “Never use these offline cabs — always use Uber or Ola. No time or money convenience is worth dealing with the thugs."

Several users also highlighted the lack of multilingual police support, calling for better-trained helpline operators and visible enforcement against such touts.

While Hyderabad has often been ranked among India’s safer metros, the incident underscores how systemic loopholes — from weak regulation at public transport hubs to inadequate language assistance — can quickly erode that perception.

For solo travellers, especially women, safety often hinges not just on crime statistics, but on everyday experiences — whether a driver respects boundaries, a helpline answers in time, or an authority takes swift action.

The Redditor’s story ends safely, but it’s also a reminder: safety isn’t about luck — it’s about accountability.