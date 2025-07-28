Hyderabad Sperm Bank Busted: Beggars Used in Illegal Surrogacy Racket

Hyderabad: In a major crackdown, the Hyderabad Task Force has uncovered large-scale irregularities at a private sperm bank in Secunderabad, exposing its alleged links to an illegal surrogacy and baby-selling racket.

According to police sources, the clinic is suspected to be associated with a fertility centre based in Ahmedabad. Investigations revealed that the operators were allegedly paying pedestrians and beggars as little as ₹4,000 for sperm donations. The collected samples were then reportedly transported to fertility centres in Ahmedabad for further use.

During the raid, authorities seized 16 sperm samples from the facility. Seven individuals, including clinic staff and operators, have been detained in connection with the case.

A case has been registered, and further investigation is underway to determine the full extent of the racket and its interstate connections.