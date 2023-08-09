Hyderabad: Speeding Car Turns Turtle on Durgam Cheruvu Cable Bridge, 4 Hurt

Hyderabad: At least four people sustained injuries after the car in which they were travelling hit the curb of Durgam Cheruvu cable bridge and turned turtle. The injured have been shifted to the nearby hospital where they are undergoing treatment.

The car driver was going from Jubilee Hills to ITC Kohinoor when he met with an accident. While navigating the turn, the car driver appears to have lost control of the speeding vehicle which resulted in the mishap. After receiving information, the police rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to the hospital. The mangled car was removed from the middle of the road and traffic flow was restored.

