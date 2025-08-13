Hyderabad Sees Surge in Viral Fever Cases Amid Persistent Cloudy Weather

Hyderabad, Aug 13: Continuous cloudy and overcast conditions in Hyderabad over the past few weeks have triggered a sharp rise in viral fever cases, senior district health officials confirmed on Wednesday.

For the last 10 days, the outpatient departments (OPDs) of Gandhi Hospital, Osmania General Hospital, and Fever Hospital have been witnessing a steady influx of patients showing symptoms of upper respiratory tract infections, including high-grade fever, cough, and body pains.

At Gandhi Hospital alone, the OPD footfall has risen to between 1,800 and 1,900 patients daily. Health officials also reported an increase in vector-borne diseases such as dengue and chikungunya.

“There is a definite rise in cases of viral fevers and also vector-borne ailments. We urge people to take utmost precaution so that a major surge in infections is avoided once the weather clears,” a senior district health official said.

Doctors are advising citizens to stay hydrated, maintain personal hygiene, and use mosquito repellents to curb the spread of seasonal illnesses.