The legendary Bathukamma Kunta Cheruvu is also seeing a fantastic turnaround, owing to the continuous restoration process undertaken by the Hyderabad Disaster Response & Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA).

Hyderabad’s Bathukamma Kunta Cheruvu Gets New Life with HYDRAA’s Efforts

Photos from February 2025 left the lake looking dismal — shrouded in a blanket of encroachment, garbage, and years of abandonment. But what a transformation is currently taking place. Aerial photos shot on July 7, 2025, show discernible change, with lake rejuvenation activity being worked on actively under the watchful eye of HYDRAA.

The rejuvenation project, initiated earlier this year, involves an overall plan to restore the ecosystem of the lake. The agency has concentrated on removing illegal encroachments, desilting the lake bed, and restoring natural water flow. While conducting preliminary excavations, HYDRAA teams came across a major discovery — water four feet beneath the ground level — affirming the possibility of complete restoration.

In a formal release, HYDRAA stated, "Restoration activities at Bathukamma Kunta Cheruvu are moving at a fast pace. We hope to finish rejuvenation by September 2025."

The initiative is part of a city-wide effort to revive Hyderabad's historic lakes and promote urban resilience via sustainable lake management. Upon completion, the revived Bathukamma Kunta Cheruvu will be able to promote biodiversity, recharge groundwater, and provide a much-needed green lung space for the neighbouring communities.