Hyderabad Rains: Parents Demand School Holiday for July 19

A heavy rainfall alert has been issued by the weather department for Hyderabad and parts of Telangana. The IMD has forecast rainfall for the next four days.

On Friday, July 18, Hyderabad and surrounding areas witnessed heavy rains, leading to severe waterlogging. With more heavy rainfall expected on Saturday, July 19, parents are demanding that schools be closed. While some schools in parts of Hyderabad have declared a holiday due to the Bonalu festival, students and parents in other areas are also calling for a holiday.

Sunday, July 20, is a regular holiday. The Telangana government has declared Monday, July 21, a holiday for educational institutions, including schools and colleges, in view of the Bonalu festival.