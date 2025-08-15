Hyderabad Rains Forecast: Heavy Downpour Expected Across Telangana for Next 7 Days

The Hyderabad Meteorological Centre has forecast a wet and stormy week ahead for Telangana, with several districts likely to experience heavy to very heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and gusty winds. The alerts, which cover August 15 to 22, warn of potential waterlogging, traffic disruptions, and risks to electricity infrastructure. The intensity of the rains will vary across districts, with the heaviest spells expected in northern and central Telangana on multiple days.

Meanwhile, no heavy rains have been predicted for Hyderabad over the next few days, giving relief to employees.

Day 1 (Aug 15–16)

Light to moderate rain or thundershowers will occur in most places. Heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected in Adilabad, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Jagtial, Peddapalli, Jayashankar Bhupalapally, and Mulugu. Heavy rainfall is also likely in Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Rajanna Sircilla, and other districts. Thunderstorms with lightning and winds up to 40 km/h may occur in all districts.

Day 2 (Aug 16–17)

Rainfall will continue, with heavy to very heavy rains in Nirmal, Nizamabad, Jayashankar Bhupalapally, Mulugu, and Bhadradri Kothagudem. Additional heavy showers are likely in Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Karimnagar, and other districts. Thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds will be widespread.

Day 3 (Aug 17–18)

Light to moderate rain will cover many places. Heavy to very heavy rainfall is forecast for Nirmal, Jagtial, Rajanna Sircilla, and surrounding areas. Several other districts will see heavy showers and thunderstorms.

Day 4 (Aug 18–19)

Light to moderate rain will occur in many places, with heavy to very heavy rain in Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, and Jayashankar Bhupalapally. Thunderstorms with strong winds are possible in all districts.

Day 5 (Aug 19–20)

Rains will persist across the state. Heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected in Jagtial, Jayashankar Bhupalapally, and adjoining districts. Strong thunderstorms and winds will remain a threat.

Day 6 (Aug 20–21)

Light to moderate showers will occur in a few areas, with heavy rainfall likely in isolated pockets.

Day 7 (Aug 21–22)

The week will conclude with light to moderate rain in a few places, while isolated districts could still see heavy showers.

Weather Advisory

The IMD has warned of waterlogging in low-lying areas, traffic congestion, slippery roads, and possible power outages. Residents are advised to avoid unnecessary travel during heavy rainfall periods, and local authorities may issue road and rail traffic advisories.