Hyderabad Rain Alert: IMD Forecasts Heavy Downpour Across Telangana for 7 Days

The India Meteorological Department (IMD), Hyderabad, has issued a seven-day weather forecast for Telangana, warning of widespread rainfall activity across several districts with isolated spells of heavy downpours, thunderstorms, and gusty winds. The forecast, valid from September 9 to September 16, indicates that most parts of the State will witness light to moderate rains, while certain districts are expected to receive heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and strong winds.

Day 1: September 9–10

The IMD has predicted heavy rainfall at isolated places in Adilabad, Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, and Nizamabad districts. Thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds of 30–40 kmph are likely. Hyderabad may see light to moderate rain in parts.

Day 2: September 10–11

Heavy rains are expected in Adilabad, Nirmal, Jayashankar Bhupalapally, Mulugu, and Mahabubabad districts. Thunderstorms and gusty winds may hit several northern and central districts, while Hyderabad can expect moderate showers.

Day 3: September 11–12

The IMD has sounded a warning for heavy rainfall in Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Jayashankar Bhupalapally, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, Warangal, and Hanamkonda districts. Hyderabad and adjoining Ranga Reddy, Medchal–Malkajgiri, and Vikarabad districts are also likely to see rain with thunderstorms.

Day 4: September 12–13

Heavy showers are predicted at isolated places in Nizamabad, Jayashankar Bhupalapally, Khammam, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Mahabubabad, Jangaon, Yadadri Bhuvanagiri, Vikarabad, Sangareddy, Medak, and Kamareddy districts.

Day 5: September 13–14

The IMD has issued a wider warning covering Adilabad, Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Yadadri Bhuvanagiri, Ranga Reddy, Hyderabad, Medchal–Malkajgiri, Vikarabad, Sangareddy, Medak, Kamareddy, Mahabubnagar, and Narayanpet. Thunderstorms with lightning and winds up to 40 kmph are expected.

Day 6: September 14–15

Heavy rainfall is likely at isolated places across Telangana, though scattered showers are expected to dominate. Hyderabad is forecast to receive moderate to heavy rains.

Day 7: September 15–16

Rainfall activity is expected to taper, with light to moderate rains over a few places in the State. No heavy rainfall warning has been issued.

Hyderabad Outlook

For Hyderabad, the IMD has predicted light to moderate rains through the week, with heavy rainfall alerts particularly on September 12 and 13, and a stronger warning on September 13–14 when thunderstorms and gusty winds may lash the city. Commuters are advised to brace for traffic snarls and waterlogging during peak hours.

The IMD’s forecast comes as Telangana enters a phase of active monsoon conditions, with multiple districts under alert for heavy rains through the week.