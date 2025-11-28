Hyderabad Police Launch EYES Team to Boost 24/7 City Surveillance

The city police on Thursday introduced the EYES (Empowering Your Everyday Safety) Team along with an Advanced City Surveillance Grid Management Protocol, marking a major upgrade to the city’s security and surveillance framework. The new system is designed to keep more than 16,000 police CCTV cameras and over 50,000 private feeds running seamlessly round the clock.

Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar, calling the initiative a game-changer, said it will ensure near-zero downtime across an extensive surveillance network that includes one lakh Nenu Saitam cameras, body-worn cameras, and soon, drone-based monitoring.

Rapid-Response EYES Squads in Every Zone

To eliminate technical glitches that often delay law enforcement operations, the city will deploy two EYES squads in each police zone. Each squad will be equipped with:

10 two-wheelers

4 patrol cars

1 crane for camera maintenance

These units will address camera faults within hours instead of days. A 24/7 Camera Support Call Centre will register complaints, while RFID-tagged stores and an on-site Repair Centre will ensure spare parts are always available—making camera maintenance proactive rather than reactive.

Tech Due Diligence & Data Analytics for Smarter Policing

A newly formed Technology Due Diligence Team will set strict equipment standards and collaborate with top tech companies to adopt the latest innovations.

Meanwhile, a dedicated Data Analytics Team will convert live surveillance footage into real-time, actionable dashboards, enabling faster and more efficient policing.

CSR Initiative Gains Momentum

A separate CSR Desk has been set up to encourage public participation through the “Donate a Camera, Build a Safer Street” campaign. The initiative has already received a ₹4-lakh donation from the Christian Leaders Forum, handed over by Central Zone DCP Shilpavalli.

Commissioner Sajjanar also urged citizens to install CCTV systems in their neighborhoods, adding a clear warning to wrongdoers:

“These eyes never blink—every street, every shadow is watched.”

Senior Officials Attend the Launch

The event saw participation from several top officials, including Addl. CP Crime M. Srinivasulu, and DCPs from multiple zones such as North Zone DCP S. Rashmi Perumal and South West Zone DCP G. Chandramohan.