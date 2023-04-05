Hyderabad: Petrol Pump Employee Shot Dead By Miscreants

HYDERABAD: A man was shot dead here by a group of people over an alleged personal enmity, police said on Wednesday. The incident took place on Tuesday night under Tappachabutra Police Station limits here.

As per reports a person named Kranthi and his aides came to the petrol pump near the Shabab buildings where the deceased was working and shot him multiple times with a country-made weapon and also stabbed him.

The man identified as Rahul died on the spot and the miscreants fled from there. A preliminary inquiry by the police reveal that the man, who worked in a petrol pump and grocery store, was attacked by the accused due to personal enmity. A case was registered and an investigation is on. Police are also verifying CCTV footage and questioning the petrol pump employees working along with him for further details.

