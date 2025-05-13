Hyderabad, Parts of Telangana Face Beer Shortage as Demand Surges Amid Soaring Temperatures

With temperatures soaring during the sweltering summer season, tipplers in Telangana are cooling off with beer. The demand has surged so high that liquor stores are now scrambling to ensure there is no shortage.

The Telangana Excise Department has noted that beer sales have doubled this year compared to April last year. Those who normally prefer hard liquor such as whiskey and brandy are now switching to beer to "beat the heat."

Parts of Hyderabad, Rangareddy, Medchal, and Vikarabad districts are already reporting a shortage of beer. Normally, liquor stores stock 10 to 15 cases of beer. However, they are now stocking up to 40 cases to meet the surging demand.

According to reports, the government earned ₹3,272.32 crore from liquor sales across Telangana in April alone. Of this total, ₹1,160 crore was generated from the ‘Greater’ districts.

While the Hyderabad excise district recorded sales of 1.57 lakh cases of hard liquor, 1.53 lakh cases of beer were sold, generating ₹152.49 crore in revenue in April.

Similarly, Secunderabad recorded sales of 1.47 lakh cases of hard liquor and 1.48 lakh cases of beer, earning ₹143.44 crore.

