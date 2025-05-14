Hyderabad Metro Rail Phase-2B to Be Built at a Cost of ₹19,000 Crore

The second phase of the Hyderabad Metro Rail (2B) is now closer to reality, as the Detailed Project Report (DPR) has been approved by the Hyderabad Airport Metro Limited (HAML).

The estimated cost of the project is pegged at ₹19,000 crore. Three routes have been proposed for the 86.5-km metro rail project: Jubilee Bus Station (JBS)–Medchal, JBS–Shamirpet, and Shamshabad Airport–Future City.

Separate DPRs prepared for the project have been forwarded to the State government and are expected to be approved in the next cabinet meeting. Subsequently, the project reports will be sent to the Central government for approval.

As per the plan, a 22-km metro line has been proposed from JBS to Karkhana, Alwal, Hakimpet, Thoonkunta, and Shamirpet. Considering the proximity to the Hakimpet Air Force Station, officials have proposed an underground metro for a stretch of about one and a half kilometres.

A 24.5-km metro line has also been proposed from JBS to Medchal via Tadbund, Bowenpally, Suchitra, and Kompally. Due to restrictions imposed by the Airports Authority of India, this metro line will be built at a lower elevation than the existing corridor.

Finally, a 40-km metro line has been proposed from Shamshabad Airport to Future City.

The project will be undertaken under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model. While the State government will bear 30% of the total cost, the Centre will contribute 18%. Loans will be raised to cover 48% of the expenses, with the remaining 4% funded through PPP.