Hyderabad Metro Begins Drone Survey of Green Line

Hyderabad: The preparatory works for undertaking metro rail work in the old city of Hyderabad gathered pace as the officials of Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited (HMRL) began the drone survey of Metro Rail alignment of the 5.5 km corridor between Mahatma Gandhi Bus Station at Imlibun to Falaknuma. .

The drone survey as well as conventional survey was carried out to assess the extent of affected properties and to find ways to mitigate the loss of important structures along the path. The drone survey will help the engineers in collecting real time data, high resolution imagery, 3D modeling, seamless integration of GIS (Geographic Information System) data and CAD software, data analysis and visualization of the proposed metro corridor.

The 5.5 km metro train corridor will extend the green line from MGBS to Falaknuma and it will pass through Darulshifa junction, Purani Haveli, Etebar Chowk, Alijah Kotla, Mir Momin Daira, Haribowli, Shalibanda, Shamsheergunj, and Aliabad. The metro corridor seeks to provide better accessibility to tourist attractions such as Salar Jung Museum and Charminar.

Also Read: K'taka Police file rape case against Congress leader from Telangana