Hyderabad: Man Killed by Speeding Car on Cable Bridge Early Sunday Morning

A tragic road accident in Hyderabad claimed the life of a man after he was struck by a speeding luxury car in the early hours of Sunday. The incident took place on the well-known Cable Bridge, raising concerns about reckless driving during late-night hours.

According to police officials, the accident happened around 3:15 am when the victim, identified as Gosa Shyam Raj, was standing on the bridge. A fast-moving Mercedes-Benz car hit him with great force, leaving him with critical injuries, especially to his face and eyes.

He was immediately taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. Despite efforts by doctors to save him, he passed away later in the evening due to the severity of his injuries.

Authorities revealed that the car involved in the accident carried a West Bengal registration number. The vehicle has been seized as part of the investigation. However, the driver abandoned the car and fled the scene right after the crash. Police teams are currently searching for the accused.

A case has been registered based on a complaint filed by the victim’s wife. Law enforcement officials have launched a manhunt to track down the driver and determine the exact cause of the accident.

The victim’s body has been sent for post-mortem examination, and further investigation is ongoing. Police are also examining whether speeding or negligence played a role in the incident.