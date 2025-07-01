Hyderabad's culinary scene is experiencing a quiet revolution, and no, it's not yet another variant of biryani. What was once a simple biryani cousin, mutton Tahari is now making its mark space — particularly with the city's youth. From roadside establishments to family restaurants, Tahari is now the buzzword.

Hyderabad’s Mutton Tahari Beats Biryani, Gains Huge Popularity

Tahari Rush Starts at Dawn

In a meat-loving, spice-loving city, there can be no doubt about the increasingly apparent obsession with Tahari. Many of the hotels here throw open their doors at 4:00 am, attracting keen customers seeking a filling start to the day. At Mahboob Tahari Centre in Darulshifa, a business day begins at 4:00 am and doesn't end until 8:00 pm. “We’ve been serving Kalyani Tahari for nearly 45 years,” says Mohd Razi, one of the owners, adding that their loyal customer base keeps growing.

Across Nampally, a much-loved outlet named Darwaze ka Tahari attracts food enthusiasts who sit on benches in closely spaced rows to relish the dish. Some hotels even accommodate families in curtained-off spaces. "Families like to dine in, and we also have parcel services," says Saudagar Kalyani Biryani and Taheri owner Muqeed ul Haq in Phoolbagh.

A Dish with Many Roots

So what lies behind this popularity spurt? As per local food blogger Mohd Nayeem, the dish has undergone a change due to the city's cultural diversity. With multiple families migrating from Karnataka and Maharashtra, new forms such as Gulbarga Tahari, Nanded Tahari, and Kalyani Tahari have gained space on city menus. "The foundation remains the same, i.e., rice cooked with meat, either mutton or chicken.". But the method of cooking differs slightly, leading to regional variations," says Nayeem.



From Old City to Every Corner

Earlier, Tahari was mostly seen only in Hyderabad's Old City localities such as Nampally, Purani Haveli, Khilwat, and Golconda. But now, it's found all over the city's busy commercial areas. "Earlier, Tahari used to be prepared using beef and was limited to some pockets. Now, it's all over," says Mohd Arif of Nimath Taheri Centre, who has been running the business for more than 60 years and ventured out to Shaheen Nagar two decades back.

Economical and Filling

The most attractive aspect of Tahari is that it is affordable. A regular plate would cost approximately ₹80 to ₹100, and a complete special plate is between ₹100 to ₹150. That's compared to the likes of Nanded and Gulbarga which offer smaller servings at a cost of about ₹30 per plate. "The servings are larger in Hyderabad, so the cost is a little higher," says a local hotelier.

As the city becomes more open to trying new foods, Tahari has not only become a dish but also a symbol of nostalgia, comfort, and culinary togetherness. Whether you're an early riser or a nighttime munchie, there's probably a piping hot plate of Tahari out there somewhere in Hyderabad.