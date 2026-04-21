Hyderabad: Karate Kalyani Files Complaint Against Prakash Raj Over Remarks

Hyderabad: Actress Karate Kalyani has approached the police with a complaint against actor Prakash Raj, alleging that his remarks about Indian mythological texts were offensive and hurt religious sentiments. The complaint was lodged on April 20 at the Panjagutta Police Station in Hyderabad.

According to Kalyani, the actor made controversial comments during the Kerala Literature Fest held in January 2026. She claimed that his statements were disrespectful toward revered epics such as the Ramayana and also insulted Lord Sri Rama, a deity worshipped by millions across the country.

In her complaint, Kalyani urged authorities to take swift legal action. She submitted her petition to the Station House Officer, M. Ramakrishna, requesting that a case be registered under multiple legal provisions, including Sections 196, 299, and 353, along with Section 67 of the Information Technology Act.

The actress further asked the police to examine video clips from the event and take steps to block any content deemed offensive under IT Act provisions. She stated that she possesses supporting material, including video clips, screenshots, and timestamps, which she is ready to provide as evidence.

The matter is currently under review, and officials are expected to verify the claims and examine the available material before proceeding further.