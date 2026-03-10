Hyderabad Hotels May Shut Down Over Commercial LPG Cylinder Shortage

Rising geopolitical tensions in West Asia are now affecting industries far beyond the conflict region, including India’s hospitality sector. Disruptions in global oil and gas supply chains have resulted in a shortage of commercial LPG cylinders, creating difficulties for thousands of hotels and restaurants across the country

The impact is particularly visible in major cities such as Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru, Delhi, and Hyderabad, where restaurants and hotels rely heavily on LPG cylinders for cooking and daily operations.

The situation worsened after tensions escalated in West Asia. Military actions involving Israel and the United States against Iran have intensified in recent weeks. Iran has reportedly responded with retaliatory strikes targeting oil fields and American bases in the Gulf region. These developments have disrupted the global energy market and affected fuel supply chains.

To ensure essential needs are met, the Central government has directed gas distribution companies to prioritise domestic LPG cylinders for household use. Fuel supply is also being prioritised for fertilizer factories and power plants, which are considered critical sectors.

However, this decision has created a shortage of commercial LPG cylinders used by hotels and restaurants. As a result, many hospitality businesses are struggling to operate their kitchens.

Hotel associations across several cities have already raised concerns. In Chennai, industry representatives have appealed to the government to address the shortage quickly. In Bengaluru, some restaurant owners temporarily shut down their establishments to protest the situation. Reports also suggest that nearly 20 percent of hotels in Mumbai have stopped operations due to supply problems.

The issue is now spreading to Telangana as well. The Telangana Hotels Association recently held an emergency meeting to discuss the shortage. Industry estimates indicate that around 6,000 hotels in Hyderabad could face difficulties if the supply situation does not improve soon.

The timing is also challenging as restaurants usually experience higher demand during the Ramadan season.

Hotel owners in Telangana are now discussing their next steps. Some are considering protests similar to those in Bengaluru, while others are hoping to resolve the issue through discussions with the government.

Industry representatives warn that if the LPG shortage persists, it could significantly impact the tourism and service sectors. Hotel associations are urging authorities to find a quick solution before the crisis affects business operations on a larger scale.

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