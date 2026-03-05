Hyderabad Heatwave Alert: Temperature Likely to Reach 36°C on March 5

esidents of Hyderabad are likely to experience warmer days as temperatures continue to climb across the city. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), daytime temperatures are expected to rise by about 2 to 3 degrees Celsius over the next few days.

On March 5, the maximum temperature in Hyderabad is predicted to reach around 36°C, while the minimum temperature during the night may drop to approximately 21°C, offering slight relief from the daytime heat.

Why Are Temperatures Increasing?

Meteorologists attribute the rise in temperature to recent changes in regional weather patterns. Earlier, a trough stretching from North Odisha to the Vidarbha region played a role in influencing weather conditions. However, this system has now weakened considerably.

Although a wind discontinuity still extends from the Gulf of Mannar to Coastal Andhra Pradesh, the weakening of the earlier system has resulted in dry weather conditions across Telangana.

Because of the absence of moisture-filled clouds and rain-bearing systems, the atmosphere remains dry. This lack of rainfall and cloud cover allows temperatures to increase steadily, particularly during the daytime.

Weather Conditions Across Hyderabad

The forecast indicates similar weather conditions throughout Hyderabad. Major areas of the city, including Charminar, Khairathabad, Kukatpally, LB Nagar, Secunderabad, and Serilingampally, are expected to experience comparable temperature patterns.

According to IMD officials, partly cloudy skies with slight haze may appear during the early morning hours on March 5. However, as the day progresses, the sun is expected to dominate, contributing to the warmer afternoon temperatures.

What Residents Can Expect

With the continuation of dry weather and limited cloud activity, temperatures in Hyderabad are likely to remain on the higher side for the next few days. Citizens are advised to stay hydrated and avoid prolonged exposure to the sun during peak afternoon hours.

Also read: TS SSC 2026 Exams Hall Tickets Out: 5.28 Lakh Students Appear This Year