Hyderabad Fire Accident: Massive Blaze at Shalibanda Clock Tower Leaves One Dead, Six Injured

A massive fire broke out at Gomathi Electronics, located beside the Shalibanda Clock Tower in Old City, on Monday night. The incident claimed one life and left six others injured. A car and a two-wheeler parked near the shop were completely gutted. The car, which was a CNG vehicle, exploded after the gas cylinder caught fire, intensifying the blaze further. All the injured were immediately shifted to Osmania General Hospital for treatment.

Explosion-Like Blasts Trigger Panic

Locals were terrified after hearing loud explosion-like sounds, similar to bomb blasts. As the flames rose suddenly, motorists and pedestrians passing by panicked and rushed away from the spot. The impact of the fire was so severe that the shop’s shutter was blown off and thrown nearly 100 meters away.

Before anyone could understand what was happening, the flames spread rapidly. Being an electronics showroom, appliances such as air conditioners and refrigerators exploded one after another with loud noise, adding to the chaos. Upon receiving information, five fire tenders reached the location and managed to bring the fire under control.

Police Control the Situation

Moghalpura Police reached the spot and took control of the situation. They blocked traffic on the stretch to assist fire personnel in firefighting operations. Due to the massive blaze, police alerted employees of nearby shops as well as residents in the surrounding areas.

Authorities are investigating the cause of the fire, and shop owners said the extent of property loss is yet to be determined.

Fire Broke Out at Exactly 10:28 PM

The fire reportedly ignited at 10:28 PM, right when the showroom staff were closing the shop. Interestingly, the blazing impact caused the clock at the Shalibanda Clock Tower to stop, freezing at the exact time of the incident.

Upon learning about the fire, South Zone DCP Khare Kiran Prabhakar reached the scene and reviewed the situation. It took nearly two hours for the fire personnel to bring the flames fully under control. Moghalpura Police have registered a case and initiated an investigation.