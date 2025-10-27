Hyderabad to Escape Cyclone Montha Impact? Four Telangana Districts on Red Alert

As Cyclonic Storm Montha brews over the Bay of Bengal, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for four Telangana districts — Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, and Mahabubabad.

An orange warning has also been sounded for several other districts. The IMD has forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall, accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds (40–50 kmph), at isolated places in Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Peddapalli, Khammam, Warangal, and Hanumakonda.

As of 5:30 am on October 27, 2025, the cyclonic storm lay over the southwest and adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal, moving northwest at 15 kmph. It was centered about 560 km east-southeast of Chennai, 620 km south-southeast of Kakinada, 650 km south-southeast of Visakhapatnam, 790 km south of Gopalpur, and 810 km west of Port Blair.

The storm is expected to continue moving northwestward over the southwest and adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal for the next 12 hours, before turning north-northwest and intensifying into a severe cyclonic storm by the morning of October 28. It is likely to cross the Andhra Pradesh coast between Machilipatnam and Kalingapatnam, near Kakinada, on the evening or night of October 28, with maximum wind speeds of 90–100 kmph, gusting up to 110 kmph.

Weather experts predict that Telangana will begin to feel the impact of Cyclone Montha from midnight on October 27. Most parts of the state, including Hyderabad, are expected to remain dry until Monday evening.

Districts such as Nalgonda, Suryapet, Khammam, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Mahabubabad, Yadadri Bhongir, and Nagarkurnool may witness moderate to heavy rainfall from late night. Under the cyclone’s influence, heavy to very heavy rains are expected in East and South Telangana districts on October 28.

In Hyderabad, light to moderate rains are likely from Monday night, continuing until October 29, with cloudy and cool weather prevailing. Fortunately, heavy rains are not expected in the city.