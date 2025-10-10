Hyderabad Demolition Drive: HYDRAA Reclaims 5 Acres Worth ₹750 Crore

In a major anti-encroachment drive, the Hyderabad District Revenue Task Force — popularly known as HYDRAA —reclaimed nearly five acres of prime government land near the Basavatarakam Cancer Hospital in Banjara Hills, reportedly worth around ₹750 crore.

The operation was carried out amid tight security on Road No. 10 in Shaikpet mandal, following multiple complaints from the Water Board and Revenue Department.

According to officials, the reclaimed land had been illegally occupied by Parthasarathy of VR Infra and his son Vijay Bhargava.

Sharing visuals of the demolition drive, HYDRAA explained on X (formerly Twitter) that Parthasarathi had approached the court claiming ownership of the entire five acres, including 1.20 acres that had earlier been allotted to the Water Board for the construction of a water reservoir.

HYDRAA officials said Parthasarathi had erected fencing, constructed temporary sheds, and deployed bouncers and guard dogs around the disputed land to prevent government access. It was also alleged that he and his associates were using the premises for unauthorized activities, including drinking on government property, causing distress among local residents.

Investigations revealed that Parthasarathi had fabricated land records using a fake survey number (403/52) in an attempt to legitimize his claim over Survey No. 403, which is designated as government land. Authorities confirmed that he was relying on an unregistered sale deed to back his claims.

Following detailed verification and instructions from Shaikpet Revenue officials, HYDRAA launched a demolition and clearance operation, dismantling the unauthorized fencing and sheds. The reclaimed land has now been secured with new fencing and signboards marking it as government property.

The Revenue and Water Board departments have filed four criminal cases against Parthasarathi at the Banjara Hills Police Station. Further investigation is underway to determine if more individuals were involved in the encroachment attempt.

HYDRAA officials stated that the cleared land will soon be handed over to the Water Board to proceed with the planned reservoir project, which aims to improve drinking water supply to several residential areas in the city.