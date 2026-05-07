Hyderabad CP’s Undercover at Dilsukhnagar Bus Stop, 40 Men Detained

In a unique late-night operation to examine the safety of women travelling alone, V Sumathi reportedly went undercover at a bus stop in Dilsukhnagar during the early hours of the night. The surprise field exercise was aimed at understanding the real-time challenges faced by women commuters and evaluating the effectiveness of police night patrols.

According to police officials, the commissioner stayed at the bus stop alone from around 12:30 am to 3:30 am, posing as an ordinary passenger waiting for public transport. The covert operation was carefully monitored by police personnel in civilian clothes positioned nearby.

During the three-hour exercise, several men reportedly approached the officer. Authorities stated that nearly 40 individuals came near the bus stop during that period, with some allegedly appearing intoxicated or behaving suspiciously. Officials said the group included youngsters, college students, and private sector employees.

As the operation continued, plainclothes police teams stepped in and detained individuals who were allegedly creating disturbance or acting inappropriately around the area. Police sources indicated that action was initiated against those suspected of harassing women commuters or engaging in suspicious behaviour late at night.

The undercover initiative was reportedly designed to assess how secure public spaces remain for women after midnight, especially in busy transit locations. The operation also helped officials identify gaps in night patrolling and areas requiring tighter surveillance.

In another account of the incident, officials mentioned that several individuals approached the commissioner within minutes of her arrival at the bus stop. Following this, police enforcement teams immediately moved into action and detained those believed to be involved in misconduct.

Apart from enforcement measures, police also conducted counselling sessions as part of a broader awareness programme focused on women’s safety and responsible public behaviour.

Authorities are yet to release detailed information regarding the identities of the detained individuals or the legal charges that may be filed against them. Further updates from the police department are expected.