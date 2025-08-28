Hyderabad Controversy: Ganesh Idol Resembling CM Revanth Reddy Removed

A day after a Ganesh idol bearing stark similarities to Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy was unveiled at Habeebnagar in Goshmahal district, police directed Mettu Sai Kumar, Fisheries Federation Chairman of Telangana who installed the idol, to avoid hurting religious sentiments and remove the pandal.

On police orders, the organizers replaced the controversial Ganesh idol with another idol.

Images of the idol resembling Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy quickly went viral on social media.

Subsequently, Goshmahal MLA Raja Singh lodged a complaint with the police and urged Hyderabad Commissioner of Police CV Anand to take action against Sai Kumar.

He stressed that such acts demean the festival and Lord Ganesh. In his complaint, Raja Singh said, “With due respect, we understand he is the Chief Minister of Telangana, but he is not a deity for us. Such misrepresentation is hurting the sentiments of the Hindu community. Such misrepresentation is hurting the sentiments of the Hindu community.”

The legislator demanded immediate police action to remove the pandal to uphold respect for religious faiths and maintain harmony.