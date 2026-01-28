Hyderabad Car Accident: 2 Engineering Students Killed, 5 Injured in Boduppal

A tragic road accident occurred in Boduppal, Hyderabad, in the early hours of Wednesday after a speeding car lost control and crashed into a pillar. The incident claimed the lives of two young men on the spot, while five others sustained injuries, some of them critical.

The accident took place under the jurisdiction of the Medipally Police Station when a car heading towards IT hub Pocharam rammed into Pillar No. 97 at high speed. Due to the impact, the vehicle was badly damaged, and chaos ensued at the scene.

According to police officials, eight youngsters were travelling in the car at the time of the crash. All of them were identified as BTech students from Wanaparthy district who were studying engineering in the city. Preliminary investigations suggest that overspeeding caused the driver to lose control of the vehicle, leading to the collision.

The victims who died in the accident have been identified as Varun and Nikhil. Their bodies were shifted to Gandhi Hospital mortuary for post-mortem examination. The injured passengers, identified as Venkat, Rakesh, and Yashwanth, are currently undergoing treatment at a nearby hospital, while others suffered minor injuries.

Police have registered a case and launched an investigation to determine the exact cause of the crash. Authorities have once again urged motorists to avoid overspeeding and follow traffic rules to prevent such fatal accidents.

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