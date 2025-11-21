Hyderabad Braces for Rain on Nov 29–30 Amid Bay of Bengal Depression

Residents of Hyderabad and several parts of Telangana experienced some relief from the biting cold on Friday as minimum temperatures increased across the State.

According to the Telangana Development Planning Society (TDPS), only three locations recorded single-digit temperatures on Friday, compared to ten areas the previous day. The lowest minimum temperature of the day was 8.7°C in Kumuram Bheem–Asifabad, slightly higher than Thursday’s 8.0°C. Adilabad and Sangareddy also remained cold with minimum temperatures of 9.1°C and 9.9°C respectively.

Within the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits, Serlingampally recorded the lowest temperature at 11.6°C, followed by Ramachandrapuram and Patancheru at 13.5°C, and Chandanagar at 13.7°C.

Weather officials forecast a gradual rise in minimum temperatures by 2–3°C over the next two to three days across Telangana.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted rain activity in parts of the State. A low-pressure system in the Bay of Bengal is likely to bring rainfall to Jogulamba-Gadwal, Mahabubnagar, and Suryapet districts on Saturday.

Hyderabad is also expected to receive moderate to heavy rains on November 29 and 30, triggered by another depression forming over the Bay of Bengal.