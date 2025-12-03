Hyderabad Airport Bomb Scare Triggers Flight Delays on December 3

Passengers at Hyderabad’s Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) faced a rough start to their Wednesday as operational issues triggered widespread flight delays on December 3. The situation quickly turned tense as long lines built up at check-in counters and visibly upset travelers demanded answers. Airport personnel struggled to restore order amid mounting crowd pressure.

The disruption followed a security scare reported a day earlier, when airport authorities received a threatening email claiming that unidentified anti-social elements were planning to target a flight using remote-controlled explosive devices. The alert immediately set off emergency safety protocols at the airport.

As a precautionary measure, several incoming flights were temporarily diverted, and intensive security checks were carried out across aircraft, baggage areas, and passenger terminals. Bomb disposal teams and multiple security agencies were deployed for verification. After detailed inspections, officials confirmed that no dangerous materials were detected and the threat lacked specific actionable inputs.

Despite clearance from security agencies, the impact of the alert carried into the next day, affecting airport operations and flight schedules. Many passengers reported extended waiting hours, missed connections, and unclear communication regarding departures.

Several travelers voiced dissatisfaction over the handling of the situation, citing the lack of timely updates. Airport authorities later stated that all actions were taken purely in the interest of passenger safety and as per aviation security guidelines.

Flight operations are now gradually stabilising. Passengers have been advised to arrive early, stay alert, and rely on live flight updates before beginning their journey.