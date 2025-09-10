Heavy Rains Lash today, September 10, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana: Latest Updates

The monsoon has intensified across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, bringing widespread rainfall to several districts. Since early Wednesday, September 10, afternoon, Hyderabad and its suburbs have witnessed heavy showers, leaving many areas waterlogged and slowing down daily life.

In the capital city, regions such as Ibrahimpatnam, Jubilee Hills, Gachibowli, Kondapur, Hitec City, Kukatpally, Secunderabad, Tarnaka, and Balanagar reported continuous downpours. Commuters faced difficulties as traffic moved sluggishly on major routes, while several low-lying colonies experienced water stagnation. Officials have warned residents to stay alert as rain are likely to persist for a few more hours.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted moderate to heavy rainfall over the next three hours in several parts of Telangana, including Hyderabad. Strong winds accompanied by showers are also expected in isolated places, which may cause further inconvenience to motorists and pedestrians.

In Andhra Pradesh, the situation is no different. Heavy showers have been lashing Krishna, Guntur, and Godavari districts. Farmers welcomed the rains, as they help replenish water levels in canals and fields, but at the same time, there are growing concerns over potential crop damage if the intensity continues for longer durations. Local authorities have been put on alert to monitor the situation and respond to emergencies.

Emergency control rooms have already been set up in vulnerable areas. Municipal staff have been deployed to clear clogged drains and prevent waterlogging in residential colonies. Citizens have been urged not to venture out unless necessary, particularly in flood-prone zones.

Weather experts say the monsoon is currently active over the coastal Andhra and Telangana belt, and rainfall activity may continue for the next couple of days. Residents are advised to keep track of official weather advisories and prepare for intermittent heavy showers.

While the rains have brought some relief from the recent hot and humid conditions, they have also created significant challenges for urban mobility and rural livelihood. As the downpour continues, the focus remains on safety, preparedness, and minimizing disruptions across the Telugu states.

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