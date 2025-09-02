Heavy Rains For 2 Days: Orange Alert Sounded in Telangana and Andhra

An orange alert has been issued in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh as the India Meteorological Department forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall across parts of both States for the next 48 hours.

Thirteen districts, including Bhadradri Kothagudem, Hanumakonda, Jagtial, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Karimnagar, Khammam, Mahabubabad, Mulugu, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Peddapalli, Rajanna Sircilla, and Warangal, are likely to receive heavy to very heavy rains on Tuesday (September 2).

Very heavy rainfall is also expected in Adilabad, Jangaon, Kamareddy, Kumaram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Medak, Nalgonda, Sangareddy, Siddipet, Suryapet and Yadadri Bhuvanagiri. Thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds (30-40 kmph) are likely at isolated locations across all districts.

The latest spell of rains will hit parts of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh under the influence of a fresh monsoon low over the Northwest Bay of Bengal in the next 12 to 36 hours.

Reports suggest Adilabad, Nirmal and Kumaram Bheem Asifabad will witness heavy rainfall from September 2 to 4.

Heavy to moderate showers are expected in Jagtial, Mancherial, Sangareddy, Khammam, Medak, Kamareddy, and Siddipet. Light to moderate rains are also forecast for Hyderabad, Rangareddy, Nalgonda and adjoining districts over three days.

In Andhra Pradesh, an orange alert has been sounded in Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram, Alluri Sitarama Raju and Anakapalle districts. Additionally, the IMD had issued a five-day warning for coastal districts in Andhra Pradesh on Monday (September 1).