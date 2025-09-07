Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Muslim Woman from Telangana Wins Sacred Laddu for ₹1.88 Lakh

Nirmal town witnessed a heartwarming display of religious unity when a Muslim woman, Amreen, actively took part in the much-awaited Ganesh laddu auction held at Eidgah Adarsh Nagar. Amidst enthusiastic bidding, Amreen secured the prized laddu for a remarkable sum of ₹1,88,888. Her participation and victory brought smiles to the faces of the locals, who hailed it as a shining example of communal harmony and mutual respect between communities.

Speaking after her win, Amreen expressed her happiness and gratitude, saying that taking part in the auction was a way of sharing in the joy of her fellow townspeople. “I am truly delighted to win this laddu. For me, the auction is not just about bidding, but about celebrating togetherness,” she said. Her gesture was warmly welcomed by the Hindu community, who appreciated her spirit of inclusiveness.

Adding to the atmosphere of unity, another Muslim participant, Md. Pasha from Mushtipalli village in Narayanpet district, also joined the Ganesh laddu auction in his area. He won the laddu for ₹26,116, further underlining how festivals can become platforms of friendship that transcend religious boundaries.

Locals from both regions praised these moments as rare and inspiring instances of harmony at a time when divisions often make headlines. Community leaders said that such acts show the essence of Indian culture—where festivals are not just confined to one religion but are occasions for collective joy, mutual respect, and shared celebration.