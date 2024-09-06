Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Wishes, Quotes and Images!

Ganesh Chaturthi, popularly called Vinayaka Chavithi, is a major Hindu festival that is celebrated with great devotion in India and by Hindu populations around the world. Lord Ganesha, the god of wisdom, wealth, and obstacle removal, was born on this event. Starting on the fourth day of the Hindu lunar-solar month of Bhadrapada, which usually falls between August and September, the celebrations traditionally last for ten days.

Ganesh Chaturthi comes on September 7 this year, making it the ideal time to send your loved ones well wishes, sayings, and pictures. Here are some beautiful quotes, greetings, and well wishes that you can post to convey happiness and good vibes on this auspicious day.

Wishes:

"May you be blessed with riches and intelligence by Lord Ganesha. Cheers to Ganesh Chaturthi!"

"I'm wishing you life as long as Ganesh's trunk and happiness as large as his appetite. Cheers to Vinayaka Chavithi! "

"May Ganesha clear your path of all obstructions on this Ganesh Chaturthi. Cheers to Ganesh Chaturthi!"

"May Ganpati's blessings fill your home with happiness and tranquillity. Cheers to Ganesh Chaturthi!"

Enjoy Ganesh Chaturthi with affection, enthusiasm, and modaks. I hope you have a wonderful day!"

May the Lord Vighna Vinayaka take away all of your difficulties and bestow upon you abundance and joy. Greetings from Ganesh Chaturthi!

"This Ganesh Chaturthi, I pray that Lord Ganesh visits your home bearing gifts of joy, peace, prosperity, and happiness."

I hope Ganesh Chaturthi is blessed for you and your family. I pray that Lord Ganesha would bless your relationship with harmony, love, and serenity.

"May Ganpati Bappa grant you prosperity, pleasure, and joy. Greetings on Ganesh Chaturthi, everyone!

Quotes:

Ganesh Chaturthi Quotes for 2024

"Worship Lord Ganesha this Ganesh Chaturthi and seek his blessings for a prosperous future."

"With the blessings of Ganesha, may you overcome all difficulties and achieve success."

"Let us bow to Lord Ganesha and seek his guidance in every endeavour we undertake."

"May the wisdom of Lord Ganesha guide you on the path of righteousness."

"Ganesha is not just an idol; he is the embodiment of faith and devotion."

If you bring a stone home and worship it with unwavering faith, you will eventually see the image of Ganesha.- R.K.

"Ganesha's body itself is the symbol of the entire manifest universe"- Devdutt Pattanaik.

"Thoughts are like mice." It is capable of slicing through anything. The Lord of internal reasoning (Vitarka) is Ganesha.- Shunya