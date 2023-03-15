Derogatory Remarks Against Kavitha: Bandi Sanjay to Appear Before Telangana State Women’s Commission on Mar 18

Hyderabad: The Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay will appear before State Women’s Commission on March 18 in connection with his ‘derogatory remark’ on Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLC K Kavitha,

The Karimnagar MP had sought time after the Women’s Commission had issued summons to the BJP leader asking him to appear before it on March 15. Bandi Sanjay requested the Commission to allow him to appear on March 18 citing the ongoing Budget session of Parliament.

“I would like to inform you that since the Parliament is in session, as an elected Member of Parliament, my presence is required during the Budget Session of the Parliament in New Delhi. Hence, it will not be possible for me to attend before the Commission on a given date and time,” the BJP leader said.

He also sought permission to join the inquiry on March 18. The BJP leader had maintained that he did not use any derogatory word against the ruling party leader and said it is a common phrase used in the local dialect of Telangana.

The State Women’s Commission accepted Bandi Sanjay’s request and allowed him to appear before it on March 18 at 11 am and also warned him of action against him if he failed to appear on that date.

The BRS legislator Danam Nagendar had criticised the alleged remarks of the state BJP chief who had commented that if Kavitha is not arrested, would she be kissed while referring to her ongoing questioning by the Enforcement Directorate officials in a case related to the now scrapped Delhi liquor policy.

