Decades later Indian Gaur spotted in Telugu states

Hyderabad: An Indian Gaur (Indian Bison), which had gone locally extinct decades ago, was sighted in Andhra Pradesh, The forest officers spotted the bovid animal in the Nagarjunasagar Srisailam Tiger Reserve.

The forest officers were on trail after they spotted the pug marks of the wild animal a few weeks ago. The forest officials were tracking the animal with camera traps for weeks. Recently, they spotted the animal in Nallamala forest. Gaur was sighted in Atmakur, Veligonda and Bairluty areas.

According to officials, it was the same animal which was seen at Amrabad Tiger Reserve last year and now wandering in some parts of Nallamala forest. It is said the herbivore went extinct due to agricultural activities and hunting some 40-50 years ago.

Previously, a significant population of Indian Gaurs would exist in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka and Chhattisgarh states.

The Telangana forest officials said their proposal to reintroduce this animal is pending with the government. We are planning to introduce nearly 20 Indian Gaurs in the near future, they added.

