Telangana Plans 27 Tourism Clusters with 775 Crore Budget

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has announced plans to develop 27 tourism clusters across the state, each covering two or three nearby tourist destinations. These clusters will feature improved road networks, transport facilities, resorts, and enhanced sanitation to make the region more accessible and attractive for visitors.

The government has allocated 775 crore for the tourism department in the 2025 budget to help make this vision a reality. The proposed clusters include popular destinations like Warangal Fort, Pakhal Lake, Guduru Wildlife Sanctuary, Kadem, Kawal Tiger Reserve, Saptha Gundala Waterfalls, Jodeghat, Utnoor, Ushegaon, Keslapur, and the Kagaznagar Tiger Landscape.

Additionally, the government plans to develop the Nallamala forest into a major tourist destination with an investment of 242 crore. The funds will be used to create safari routes, boating facilities, and wellness centers.

International consultants will be hired through a tender process to create a comprehensive master plan for these tourism clusters. The plan will focus on public-private partnerships to develop essential infrastructure such as hotels, resorts, transportation networks, and other amenities to improve the visitor experience.

The new tourism policy of 2025 aims to increase tourism’s contribution to the state’s economy, with goals to attract 15,000 crore in investments, generate 3 lakh job opportunities, and increase the number of domestic and international visitors. By 2030, the government hopes to attract 10 crore domestic tourists and 5 lakh international visitors.

To enhance accessibility, the government also plans to improve infrastructure near Rajiv Gandhi International Airport. It will invest in jetty construction, water sports, houseboats, and river festivals along the Godavari and Krishna rivers to promote river-based tourism.