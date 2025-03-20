OTT releases March 21, 22, and 23: Dragon, Brahmanandam, and more!

This weekend, March 21, 22, and 23 OTT platforms will be sizzling with the release of four super-hit South Indian movies. Since there are no big-ticket releases, viewers can have a movie-filled weekend in the comfort of their homes.

Return of the Dragon (Netflix)

Tamil blockbuster "Return of the Dragon" will be launched on Netflix on March 21. Commended for its interesting second half, the film has an intense and thrilling plot that will keep you on the edge of your seat.

Nilavuku Enmel Ennadi Kobam (Amazon Prime Video)

Young star "Nilavuku Enmel Ennadi Kobam" is set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on March 21. Released in Tamil initially, the movie became popular with its trending track "Golden Sparrow" and created a huge buzz in theatres.

Officer on Duty (Netflix)

Malayalam action thriller "Officer on Duty" is now available on March 20 to stream on Netflix in several languages. Starring Kunchacko Boban and Priyamani, the movie is about a stern cop who discovers appalling crimes related to his past. With its engrossing plot and excellent performances, this film is a must-watch.

Brahmanandam (Aha)

Telugu movie "Brahmanandam" is currently available on Aha. This heartwarming tale is about a struggling actor who seeks assistance from his estranged grandfather. With a real-life father-son pair portraying grandfather and grandson, this movie is sure to pull at your heartstrings.

With these movies available on OTT platforms, their fans who missed them in the theatres have a lot to look forward to this weekend. So get some popcorn, snuggle up, and watch the best of South Indian cinema from the comfort of your home!

