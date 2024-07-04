APPSC Chairman, Directors of power DISCOMs tender resignations owing to Chandrababu's tactics 

Owing to pressure from the government, the directors of Transco, Genco and power DISCOMs in Andhra Pradesh have tendered their resignations. The resignations came in the wake of the pressure tactics exerted by the Chandrababu Naidu-led administration.

The resignations come two days after a review meeting was held by the Chief Minister. He got the directors to tender their resignations without a rhyme or reason.

Gautam Sawang, the Chairman of the Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC), too, has resigned from his post. This was in response to non-stop pressure from the Chief Minister's Office (CMO). The government planned to prevent the smooth conduct of examinations under APPSC until the resignation.

The resignation of Sawang is a bad precedent, especially because he was efficient in conducting the examinations for state civil services. He prevented paper leaks from taking place, an achievement at a time when paper leaks are rampant in other Public Service Commissions. He took steps to conduct the Group examinations under strict surveillance. CCTVs were arranged at exam centers to prevent copying and other malpractices. It is unfortunate that such a leader has been shown the door by the new government. The Governor has endorsed Sawang's resignation.

It is learned that all members of the APPSC are facing pressure to tender resignations. Already, Group-II (Mains) has been postponed indefinitely. The postponement is the result of the pressure from the government.