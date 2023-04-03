The Ministry of Health & Family Welfare in a recent report has revealed that 37 people have died in Telangana due to the after-effects of the COVID vaccine. The report pertaining to the deaths and the after-effects which occurred from January 16, 2021, when the COVID vaccine was launched, to March 15 this year 2023.

Around 92,479 people were hospitalized across the country and out of that 10,513 people from Telangana were hospitalized. The State is in the second position in the country in such cases and Madhya Pradesh is in the first position. In the state of Gujarat, there were around 10,127 incidents. Also, 8,212 people were hospitalized in Maharashtra, 8,130 in West Bengal, and 6,628 in Karnataka.

Meanwhile, a total of 1,156 people died in the country after being vaccinated. There has been one death reported for every 19.03 lakh doses and out of every 23,000 people who received the COVID vaccine, one was admitted to the hospital with adverse effects. So far 3.24 crore people have received the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine in Telangana. Out of this, 3.15 crore people took the second dose and 1.35 crore people took the booster dose. In total, 7.75 crore doses of vaccine were administered through the three doses. Meanwhile, 37 people have died among those who took the vaccine in the state. In the State of Telangana, 8.42 lakh people were infected with coronavirus, out of which 8.38 lakh people have recovered and 4,111 people have died due to COVID virus as per official records. (Inputs from Sakshi.com)

