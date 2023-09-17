Congress Woos Voters with 'Six Guarantees' Ahead of Telangana Elections

Hyderabad: Sounding a poll bugle of the party for the coming Assembly elections in the state, the Telangana Congress unveiled ‘six guarantees’ much on the lines of similar promises made in Karnataka where the party stormed to power recently.

The former Congress president Sonia Gandhi unveiled six guarantees Maha Lakshmi scheme, Cheyutha, Rythu Bharosa, Ambedkar Abhaya Hastam, Yuva Vikasam and Mahila Sadhikaratha during the Vijayabheri public meeting held at Tukkuguda here on Sunday.

Addressing the public meeting, Sonia Gandhi said ‘it is my dream to see Congress government in Telangana’. She also said the Congress government will fulfill these electoral promises if the party wins the upcoming elections.

“The Congress' guarantees will empower my dear sisters in Telangana. The Mahalakshmi scheme will guarantee Rs. 2,500/month for women, LPG cylinder at Rs. 500 and free bus travel for women in TSRTC,” Sonia Gandhi wrote in her tweet on X.

Maha Lakshmi scheme: Under this scheme, Rs 2,500 assistance for women beneficiaries, LPG cylinder for just Rs 500, free bus travel in TSRTC buses.

Rythu Bharosa: Rs 15,000 financial aid. Rs 12,000 for farm labourers, Rs 500 bonus for per quintal paddy crop.

Gruha Jyoti: Free electricity scheme for residential consumers who use less than 200 units of power per month

Indiramma housing: Rs 5 lakh financial assistance to construct houses.

Cheyutha: Under this scheme, monthly allowance of Rs 4,000 to elderly, widows and physically challenged, Rs 10 lakh health insurance

Yuva Vikasam: Rs 5 lakh Vidya bharosa card, every mandal to get Telangana international school

