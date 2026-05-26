Telangana Women Get Super Bazaars, Rice Mills, 553 Buses

A. Revanth Reddy announced several new programmes aimed at helping women become successful entrepreneurs and financially independent across Telangana.

The state government said its long-term goal is to help one crore women become millionaires by 2034 through women self-help groups and business opportunities.

Women SHGs to Enter Big Businesses

Speaking at the Secretariat, the Chief Minister launched multiple initiatives for women self-help groups (SHGs). He also laid foundation stones for 8,000 Mahila Grama Sangam buildings across villages in the state.

The new buildings are expected to provide space for meetings, training programmes, business activities, and community development work.

The government is encouraging women not only to run small businesses but also to enter large sectors such as:

Bus operations

Rice mills

Warehouses

Logistics parks

Supermarkets

Petrol pumps

Solar power projects

Women-Owned RTC Buses

The Chief Minister announced that 553 buses owned by women self-help groups will soon begin operations. According to the government, women groups are being supported to purchase buses and lease them to Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (RTC). The government also said the free bus travel scheme for women has continued successfully since its introduction after the new government came to power.

Loan Limit Increased for Women's Groups

To support women entrepreneurs, the Telangana government increased the bank loan limit for self-help groups from ₹5 lakh to ₹10 lakh.

Officials said thousands of crores in bank-linked loans have already been provided to women groups across the state.

The government also released interest-free financial assistance for SHGs to encourage business growth and self-employment opportunities.

Rice Mills and Logistics Parks Planned

CM Revanth Reddy said the government is ready to allocate land for women-led industrial projects.

Plans are being prepared to establish:

Rice mills

Storage warehouses

Logistics hubs

Paddy procurement centres

Women self-help groups may also directly purchase paddy from farmers and supply processed rice to the government.

The Chief Minister said this would improve transparency and create better income opportunities for rural women.

Mahila Shakti Super Bazaars

The government also plans to launch `Mahila Shakti Super Bazaars’ across Telangana. These stores will be managed by women self-help groups and are expected to compete with large retail chains. The aim is to provide quality products to customers while helping farmers and women entrepreneurs earn better income. The government may provide land at lower prices in urban areas for setting up these supermarkets.

Women Groups to Enter Solar and Petrol Businesses

The Telangana government also announced plans to involve women's groups in solar power generation projects. Officials said women SHGs will participate in setting up 1,000 MW solar energy plants. Women's groups are also entering the petrol pump business in several districts. According to the government, some SHGs are already earning lakhs of rupees every month through these ventures.

New Indiramma Saree Designs Launched

During the event, the Chief Minister unveiled new `Indiramma Saree’ designs featuring a parrot-green colour theme. The sarees will be distributed to women as part of the government welfare programme in both rural and urban areas. CM Revanth Reddy said the newly designed sarees were created with better quality and improved appearance.

Government Appreciates Women SHGs

The Chief Minister praised women and self-help groups for maintaining excellent loan repayment records. He said women's groups in Telangana are setting an example in financial discipline by repaying bank loans responsibly. The government also appreciated SHGs from districts like Nirmal and Narayanpet for successfully running businesses and generating high income.