Bonalu 2025: Holiday for Schools in Hyderabad

Several schools in Hyderabad and other parts of Telangana have declared a holiday for Bonalu 2025.

According to the official government calendar, the Bonalu holiday falls on Monday, July 21 this year.

Holiday Declared for Schools

Recognizing the significance of Bonalu, the Telangana government has declared it a general holiday—not just an optional one—for schools in Hyderabad and other districts.

Earlier this month, the government had declared two general holidays—one for Muharram on July 6 and the upcoming one for Bonalu on July 21.

Bonalu: Traditional Festival for Month-Long Celebration

Bonalu is a vibrant, traditional festival celebrated across Telangana, especially in Hyderabad. Women carry decorated pots (called bonam) as offerings to Goddess Mahakali, accompanied by folk music, dance, and processions. The festival showcases the region's rich culture and deep-rooted devotion.

The Bonalu celebrations began in June 2025 and will continue throughout July 2025.